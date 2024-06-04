BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOLD: THERE IS SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THE "GOLDEN OFFER"
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
182 followers
0
153 views • 11 months ago

I DONT NEED TO KNOW EVERYTHING TO KNOW WHEN SOMETHING IS WRONG

AND SOMETHING IS WRONG...

It's really self explanatory. And it's also a no brainier... That there's something going on with the gold... Something isn't right. Just take a listen at this very easy to understand question... And then tell me there isn't something up. There's a reason that THE BIGGEST TICKET PAYOFF in alt media is to get someone to trade their worthless fiat for that valuable gold. Only question is..."Why are they giving you gold for what they just told you is worthless paper that doesn't even belong to you"?  Hit meeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
foodelectioneconomyusagoldsilversurviveprepare
