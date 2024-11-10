Parallels: 9/11 & Gaza - Dr. Rima Laibow Interviews RichardGage911

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dear Show Host,
Consider interviewing the world’s expert on the explosive evidence at the World Trade Center on 9/11.
My husband Richard Gage, AIA, Architect has been speaking publicly for more than 18 years about this important and timely subject.
Richard Gage is the founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, which now has over 3,600 architects & engineers signed onto the public petition demanding a new WTC investigation. He is the leading expert and presenter spearheading the 9/11 Truth Movement — having given more than 650 presentations in 24 countries & 118 American cities with an equal number of radio and TV interviews. Quite a few of the podcast hosts tell us that it was their best interview ever.
Richard is available to bring the explosive 9/11 WTC evidence to your audience in a 30, 60, or 90 minute interview — with the one-hour being his most requested length, which usually includes his dynamic rapid-paced multimedia slide presentation with screen sharing, if you have that availability on your platform.
Please let me know if you are interested in interviewing Richard on your show, and/or if you are aware of other potential interview hosts who may as well.
Thank you for considering!
Gail
Gail Gage, VP
RichardGage911
(208)290-1956
**************************************************************
IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS / PRESENTATIONS
Fox TV Interview - 6 min:
https://youtu.be/1f_hPtS7Lu4?si=BBGg1XToMZ4-UsTj
C-SPAN - Washington Journal TV interview - 1 hour:
https://youtu.be/3Zbv2SvBEec?si=TaW4Bk_NB_G9Hgds
Patrick Bet-David Interview - 6min:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWi0x9xigQM
Presentation – G. Edward Griffin’s Red Pill Expo - 40 mins:
https://youtu.be/0GARZDqnJt8?si=8FDJ32qQTQ0fUeHm
WTC Evidence Book “Beyond Misinformation” written by AE911Truth:
http://BeyondMisinformation.org
Documentary Narrated by Richard Gage, AIA – 58 Mins:
9/11: Explosive Evidence – Experts Speak Out
Mini-Documentary on Building 7 with Ed Asner – 15-mins:
Solving the Mystery of WTC 7
1-hour presentation by Richard Gage - 2007
9/11: Blueprint for Truth - The Architecture of Destruction
https://youtu.be/Anp3KsuciEQ?si=RtyqeDVL7mKHkMHL
Website: https://RichardGage911.org