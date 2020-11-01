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Ted Nugent: When Trump Gets Reelected, We Will Not Allow Rioters to Destroy Our Cities
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78 views • November 01, 2020
Oct 29, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
Ted Nugent joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the leftist plan to collapse society with stand-down orders and backing violent riots, and how we can protect our cities.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f9b426f47581808a8738e5c
The Alex Jones Show
Ted Nugent joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the leftist plan to collapse society with stand-down orders and backing violent riots, and how we can protect our cities.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f9b426f47581808a8738e5c
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