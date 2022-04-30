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Powers in United States Prepare to Wipe Out Dissidents Globally | Brent Hamachek & Dr. Mark Sherwood | The Ties That Biden
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31 views • April 30, 2022
As the borders are preparing to be leveled in the United States, the regime at the capitol orchestrates further destruction abroad. Linked through all dealings regarding Russia and Ukraine the American public is wrangled into a false sense of patriotism by supporting the very people who seek to subjugate them. Title 42 will be lifted. The economy is set to collapse as it receives a floodgate of infiltrators that it cannot contain.
What can those who lift up their voices against tyranny do to move forward? Human Events Managing Editor Brent Hamachek joins to discuss what it means to be a dissident in the 21st century. From January 6th to present what has been shown to finally occur? Those who seek to prevent it must be ready and act accordingly.
Dr. Mark Sherwood returns to Hope, Health & Freedom discussing the newly signed abortion law by incumbent Governor Stitt. Is this really the strongest law in the nation regarding abortion? As illegal immigrants flood the border what should neighboring states do to help? Sherwood delivers his solutions.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://reawakenamericatour.com or text (918) 851-0102
What can those who lift up their voices against tyranny do to move forward? Human Events Managing Editor Brent Hamachek joins to discuss what it means to be a dissident in the 21st century. From January 6th to present what has been shown to finally occur? Those who seek to prevent it must be ready and act accordingly.
Dr. Mark Sherwood returns to Hope, Health & Freedom discussing the newly signed abortion law by incumbent Governor Stitt. Is this really the strongest law in the nation regarding abortion? As illegal immigrants flood the border what should neighboring states do to help? Sherwood delivers his solutions.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://reawakenamericatour.com or text (918) 851-0102
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