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Ep. 1268 Why Socialism Sucks. An Interview with Dinesh D’Souza - The Dan Bongino Show®
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1224 views • June 06, 2020
I have long enjoyed listening to Dinesh destroy shallow progressives and dim 'liberals' with solid truth and facts to back his position up. This is a good interview with Bongino and I can tell they are both having a good time with it.
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