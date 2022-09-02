Do WORDS MATTER? Do you WANT Jesus to STAY?

Do the things we say have any meaning? If Jesus showed up, would you WANT him to STAY? Can we truly see HEALING on this side of heaven? Today's guest is Tom Davis, he is a worship leader and true father of the faith. His heart is to truly see the orphans fathered! He has been part of the charismatic vineyard worship movement since the 1980’s. His newest music has been releasing healing in those who listen to it called the Healing which uses scripture and Holy Spirit inspired frequency within the music to bring supernatural healing. I have known Tom for over 20 years, have sung with him over the years, and am always so overjoyed to have him on the show to share his heart and wisdom. You can read numerous testimonies of the miraculous healings that have occurred from his music!

For MORE information: www.amberrosemusic.com

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