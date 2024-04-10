The HIV Bioweapon

When did I say I defended my PhD thesis? Oh 1991, one week after Magic Johnson was all over, Time Magazine and everything else. He's antibody positive to H I V. How did it get there? They injected it in the athletes?

So yeah, HIV was a bioweapon. Magic Johnson didn't get it by f.....g around with prostitutes. Sorry about my language, but that's what we're doing to our athletes. Why were you injecting him?

In 1991, and all the way through the 80s, Tony Fauci said “the only people who could get AIDS, because HIV causes AIDS, the only people that could get that were IV drug users, prostitutes and gay men.”

Oh, wait a minute.. gay men, prostitutes are women....Oh, that had to be an injectable bioweapon! Who was poisoned?

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/06/2024

Full episode, The Missing Link with Jesse Hal: https://rumble.com/v4nsxp8-interview-725-with-dr-judy-mikovits.html