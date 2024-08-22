⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (22 August 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Tomorrow is Friday, hoping for a ENG video that I sometimes find then. Cynthia)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, and 36th Marine Brigade near Glubokoye, Lipsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops, one MLRS launcher, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 44th, 67th, 115th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade, 103rd, 110th territorial defence brigades, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Tabayevka (Kharkov region), Stelmakhovka, Rozovka, Nadiya, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry. Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 12th Azon Special Operations Brigade and 23rd Separate Rifle Battalion were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 440 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two Grad MLRS launchers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 28th, 54th, and 69th mechanised brigades, 56th, 59th motorised infantry brigades, 143rd, 144th infantry brigades, 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, 116th and 117th territorial defence brigades near Verkhnekamenskoye, Pereyezdnoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Krasnogorovka, Maksimilyanovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

AFU losses amounted to up to 765 UKR troops, four pickup trucks, one Grad MLRS launcher, U.S.-made 155-mm M198 and M777 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. Seven AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Mezhevoye (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 32nd, 47th, 100th mechanised brigades, 65th Infantry Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade, and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dzerzhinsk, Panteleymonovka, Rozovka, Grodovka, Sergeyevka, and Vozdvizhenka (DPR). Five counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 53rd and 151st mechanised brigades, 15th National Guard Brigade, and Lyut Assault Brigade of the UKR National Police were repelled.

AFU losses up to 640 Ukrainian troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one U.S-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Vostok Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware cluster of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 105th and 127th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye, Razdolnoye, Makarovka, and Rovnopol (DPR).

AFU losses up to 130 UKR troops, 8 motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

▫️Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 35th Marine Brigade near Stepnoye, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Tokaryovka, and Kamyshany (Kherson region).



AFU losses up to 70 UKR troops, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and one field ammunition depot were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 138 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 11 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 91 UAVs, 53 of them outside the special military operation zone.



▫️In total, 640 airplanes and 282 helicopters, 30,346 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,352 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,420 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,530 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,014 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.