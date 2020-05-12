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IL SALOTTINO - "Produzioni Artistiche" Ep. 1
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1 view • May 12, 2020
2° Puntata, 20 - 4 - 2020
Serie: Produzioni Artistiche.
Format del salottino in cui presentiamo ogni serata nuovi artisti che attraverso le loro produzioni ci parleranno di loro stessi, dell'arte e di tutti noi.
In questo primo episodio iniziamo a conoscere:
KAMAL - MARK - LEONIA - DIEGO DRAMA
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
E-mail: [email protected]
Serie: Produzioni Artistiche.
Format del salottino in cui presentiamo ogni serata nuovi artisti che attraverso le loro produzioni ci parleranno di loro stessi, dell'arte e di tutti noi.
In questo primo episodio iniziamo a conoscere:
KAMAL - MARK - LEONIA - DIEGO DRAMA
#followtheblackcat
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRse...
E-mail: [email protected]
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