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“People cleared of Cancer started relapsing - they all had been given Boosters”
“It’s simple - Boosters repress the T-Cell response”
“Cancers went up with each Vaccine”
Wow - The UK’s No.1 News Channel just covered testimony given in US Congress - as to why the Covid Boosters caused Cancer.
Listen to World renowned Oncologist Angus Dalgleish explain.