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Child Porn Dungeon found by US Marines in Gov Newsom's house. Newsom arrested. Wife and Children flee and on the run. Newsome just had the thrid shot and is in a coma - alledgedly.
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564 views • November 09, 2021
If this is true, and I do not know that it is, I will be blown away. The thumbnail pic is our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia. www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
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