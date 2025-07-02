BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

My story in movies
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
345 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 1 day ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Actually, there are a couple of movies with my stories in them. Protocol 7, Andy Wakefield. Who is the people that tricked the government, incinerate... So the idea that the Pharma with a PH and the MDs, the medical deities with the snake around their neck, notice they're always telling you, because the snakes around the neck of the medical deities, yes, Protocol 7 for the movie. The other one is 1986 the ACT, 1986theact.com you can find it. That's the movie about the corruption in the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the compensation program, which President Ronald Reagan set up. And he wasn't fooled by them. He couldn't do anything else, because he was going to be killed like my David was ultimately. And of course, every bit of Plandemic.com! Do it backwards. Watch it this summer. And watch it backwards. Watch from the musical. And then go to the Great Awakening, the star of the Great Awakening, G Edward Griffin. And then go to Plandemic Indoctrination, August 18, 2020, and then, of course, Plandemic.

Finish this Fight with Glenn Baker on PPN: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1RDGlzrYyoRxL

Protocol 7: https://protocol7.movie

1986 The act: 1986theact.com

Plandemic Series: https://plandemic.com/explore/

Other important movies: https://tinyurl.com/DrJudyMikovitsImportantMovies

Keywords
healthnewsmovietruthjudy mikovitsplandemicprotocol 7
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy