Serious Attack on Americans , warrantless Surveillance , 4th Amendment under Attack ,

In this segment of the livestream, you're discussing various issues related to censorship, surveillance, and governmental overreach, touching on the following key points:





Warrantless Surveillance Bill: You're alarmed by the passing of a bill in the US House of Representatives renewing warrantless surveillance under FISA Section 702 for two years. This move raises concerns about privacy rights and the erosion of the Fourth Amendment.





Algorithmic Bias: You express frustration over the algorithms used by platforms like Rumble, which you feel hinder the visibility of small content creators like yourself. Despite gaining subscribers, you note that your channel isn't promoted and relies on viewers actively seeking it out.





Facial Recognition Expansion in the UK: You criticize the UK government's plans to expand facial recognition technology, viewing it as a significant invasion of privacy and a form of Orwellian surveillance. You highlight the lack of democratic oversight and the potential misuse of taxpayer money for this expansion.





State Department's Use of Video Games for Propaganda: You mention the US State Department's initiative to use esports and video games as tools to combat disinformation in Ukraine. You express skepticism about the effectiveness and ethics of this approach, linking it to broader concerns about censorship and government intervention in online spaces.





Overall, you're deeply concerned about the implications of these developments for civil liberties, freedom of expression, and democratic governance.





