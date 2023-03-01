Create New Account
Lithium battery CHEW toy sets HOUSE on FIRE
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published Yesterday

WARNING: If a dog finds ANYTHING with a lithium battery in it, and uses it as 'a CHEW toy' when you're not at home - the whole HOUSE goes up in Flames! Lithium batteries have a tendency to act as INCENDIARY DEVICES when punctured. Electric vehicles are NOT SAFE! If your electric vehicle gets a CRUSHED BATTERY in an accident, it may IMMEDIATELY turn into a 4th of July FIREWORKS display.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

testimonygreen new dealelectric vehiclespetsfireworksspontaneous combustionthe two witnesseslithium batterytestimonyofthetwowitnessesdog chew toyincendiary deviceshome fire

