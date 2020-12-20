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SOMETHING'S BREWING!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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603 views • December 20, 2020
SOMETHING'S BREWING! Juan O Savin _ REAL story Obamas -The Nixon Trump Tesla Connection JFK vs Nixon

SOMETHING’S BREWING! Dan Scavino Posts Series of Tweets After Raucous Oval Office Meeting – Trump Is Ready to Take Action
By Jim Hoft
Published December 19, 2020 at 10:56 pm
Read more and the 4076 Comments
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/somethings-brewing-dan-scavino-posts-series-tweets-raucous-oval-office-meeting-trump-ready-take-action/

This follows President Trump’s amazing video released earlier today.
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1340487389890957314?s=20

The King YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheKingamen/videos
Obama's, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew, John Brennan.

Full Video and Credit to Jennifer Mac:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwQW7TLLizE

Jennifer Mac YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheJenniferMac/videos
Juan O Savin calls Jennifer Mac - But that wasn’t the shocking part! Exclusive interview!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwQW7TLLizE

Obamagate
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=obamagate&;va=b&t=hr&iax=images&ia=images

Clintongate
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=clintongate&;va=b&t=hr&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images

Bidengate
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bidengate&;va=b&t=hr&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images

Bill Gates Gate
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=bill+gates+gate&;va=b&t=hr&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images

Pedogate
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pedogate&;va=b&t=hr&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images

John Worrel Keely
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=john%20worrel%20keely%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=john%20worrel%20keely%20ufo&sc=0-21&cvid=AA690788BF1B45EF917441ADEE53F4C1&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Nikola Tesla
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Nikola%20Tesla%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=nikola%20tesla%20ufo&sc=8-16&cvid=CE201F03688148A4A91F5274ED09F909&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

John G. Trump
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=John%20G.%20Trump%20Nikola%20Tesla%20%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=john%20g.%20trump%20nikola%20tesla%20ufo&sc=0-30&cvid=0478F549568A42E2B605B641C9F6449A&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Otis T. Carr
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Otis%20T.%20Carr%20%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=otis%20t.%20carr%20ufo&sc=0-16&cvid=89BE24DBB7AD4B7EAA3AA16391FD0B31&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Ralph Ringh
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Ralph%20Ring%20%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=ralph%20ring%20ufo&sc=1-14&cvid=A98DB61C062C445098B4C78B9AC8C11D&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Viktor Schauberger
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Viktor%20Schauberger%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=viktor%20schauberger%20ufo&sc=1-22&cvid=019E95551B774A1FADC057735D0D4E4B&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Thomas Townsend Brown
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Thomas%20Townsend%20Brown%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=thomas%20townsend%20brown%20ufo&sc=2-25&cvid=805B01CBF0804BDAB89012A868657035&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Looking Glass
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Looking%20Glass%20ufo&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=looking%20glass%20ufo&sc=8-17&cvid=4F36DF33DA1540E4AE640F1AAD9A0720&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Med beds
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Med%20beds%20&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=med%20beds%20&sc=8-9&cvid=778929D3A8E24146A7F74F65EA146EBA&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Anti Gravity Propulsion
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=%20Anti%20Gravity%20Propulsion%20&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=anti%20gravity%20propulsion%20&sc=7-24&cvid=BB743ACDFB9E4C4988A8BA825584127E&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Elektromagnetisme
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=elektromagnetisme+ufo&;form=AWIR&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Free Energy
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Free%20energy&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=free%20energy&sc=8-11&cvid=C024A92BA51A4E359847A27A904510FE&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

HAARP
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=HAARP&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=haarp&sc=8-5&cvid=BB6B6F2AED694D2F87C6FCF486AE7A4A&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Chemtrails
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=Chemtrails&;qs=n&form=QBIR&sp=-1&pq=chemtrails&sc=8-10&cvid=23CCDBB85C4A4D2BAFFC757A60DF34B5&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

All about the patents:
Nikola Tesla Patents
https://www.bing.com/search?q=nikola+tesla+patents&;cvid=0ffb6bc7fc29492e8cfb6cb4c9918984&FORM=ANAB01&PC=U531

Nikola Tesla died 1943 New York
https://www.bing.com/search?q=nikola+tesla+died+1943+New+york&;qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&pq=nikola+tesla+died+1&sc=0-19&sk=&cvid=985650C372134156AC1F963127753B2A

Suppressed technology
https://www.bing.com/images/search?q=suppressed+technology&;form=HDRSC2&first=1&tsc=ImageBasicHover

Do your own research and think for YOURSELF!
DL Erik
Keywords
pedogateobamagateclintongatebidengatedonaldjtrumptimeforactionsomethingsbrewing
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