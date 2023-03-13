Create New Account
Scientific Misinformation | Saviour or Weapon?
The elimination of dissent and the marginalisation of scientists sceptical of the establishment’s scientific and medical agenda will destroy the scientific process - unless reversed. 

Find out how the concept of ‘scientific misinformation’ has been deliberately spun to make it the primary weapon aimed at protecting the interests of the status quo. As well as what we can do about it.

To read Rob’s full and comprehensive article please visit:

https://www.anhinternational.org/news/feature-don-t-trust-their-plan-to-rebuild-our-trust-in-science/



