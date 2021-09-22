Jason Miller: The Detention Inextricably Linked to Brazil’s Election & Populism

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9/8/2021 Jason Miller: My detention was related to Left Lula guys, transnational criminal Marxist. Lula is coming out of prison to try to defeat Bosolnaro’s populism. Millions of Brazil patriots love Bolsonaro and protest the Left Wing and its Federal Court Justice. World power goes in the course of Amazon. The detention is inextricably linked to Brazil’s election.