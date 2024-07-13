BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MASS FORMATION PSYCHOSIS ☤ AS EXPLAINED BY DR PETER MCCULLOUGH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
88 views • 9 months ago

VfB once again invokes the scene in STALAG 17 when Bagradian & Dunbar explain the concept of a 'time bomb'; people need to understand that the needle was used to deploy the munitions, and people should perceive them just as they would a bullet or a knife aimed at their person


Dr. Peter McCullough - Hope Beyond the Crumbling Narrative

ARE YOU DELUSIONAL ABOUT COVID?


The phrase ‘Mass Formation Psychosis’ broke the internet when it was dropped on Joe Rogan’s podcast featuring two Highwire favorites, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone. Del talks to Mark McDonald, MD, author of United States of Fear, about this psychological phenomenon and why the mainstream media is desperately trying to discredit it.


#JoeRoganExperience #UnitedStatesOfFear #MarkMcDonaldMD #MassFormationPsychosis


https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/are-you-delusional-about-covid/id1227863378?i=1000547974088


Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/KJmcgKKNwfKaWwPeoWeyVUYH


Thumbnail: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/culture/bitcoin-and-mass-formation-psychosis

time bombcovidiocracymulti pronged attackmass formation psychosisstalag 17dr petermccullough
