Learning Who Is The Real Anthony Fauci?

Here it is Hipsters the most anticipated episode; in this 3 part series we will look and review the man we know as Dr. Anthony Fauci.



We will Listen to interviews, bio’s, news sources, and Reveal the history of Dr. Fauci and watch it unfold in front of us.



Over the 7 presidents Dr. Fauci has served the America government and in his career the challenges faced and in handling infectious diseases, was the decisions handled correctly or could’ve other actions that should’ve taken place.



From his handling of HIV to the actions during the epidemic ( his involvement in Treatments in Africa, Thailand, India and now on beagles. (He has been called a murder numerous times of handling HIV and the COVID pandemic).

His involvement with China, 207, 2018 ( international advisory board), council on global relations, NIAID, etc)!

Allegations of having patrons on DNA, Perjury in Congress, incriminating emails,

Were all these dangers made…and if so can we find the answers to questions that has been floating around recently.











#media #hipsnews #government #Anthonyfauci, #Science, #Dna #Bio

#Infections #Diseases #Congress