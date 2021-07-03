THIS WEEK WITH DR. TENPENNY - SPECIAL GUEST CELESTE SOLUM - JULY 1, 2021

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Pzelda
July 1, 2021
This Week with Dr. Tenpenny - Special Guest Celeste Solum
Celeste Solum has been an investigator and former government and military employee. She is now an author, broadcaster, and an organic farmer. Cycles are converging, all pointing to a cataclysmic period between 2020 to 2050 in what many scientists believe is an Extinction Level Event. Emerging technologies are being scaled to harness all life.