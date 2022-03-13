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Ukraine, Bioweapons, Catacombs, Secret Labs - Making This Viral Could Expose Everything [12.03.2022]
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60 views • March 13, 2022
Syphon Filter (Video Game 1999) - IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0255628/
Syphon Filter (video game 1999) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syphon_Filter_(video_game)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syphon_Filter
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=syphon+filter+video+game&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=syphon+filter+video+game+Catacombs&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
72 tnegA - 5 hours ago:
I often wondered why they were disclosing this information to us. And then one day it hit me.
It's like the warning label on cigarettes.
If they tell you what they're doing and you do nothing then you are in agreement and complicit.
But they do this in such a way that people think it's fiction instead of truth This is why they use music lyrics, TV shows, movies, cartoons, and video games.
It's all fun and games until the head start rolling.
This is why I roll my eyes when people talk about JFK being such a good guy since he was trying to disclose information to us.
But that's not how I see it.
I think the plan was for him not to disclose any information but to imply that there was the secret societies etc so that people could expose them themselves through seeking out the truth and becoming dissidents.
Even after people heard that speech most didn't care to find out more and even what they knew, they didn't care about.
This exposure gives them more power because they don't have to hide that it exists.
5,809 views Premiered 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2B_ClxB2aw4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Syphon Filter (video game 1999) - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syphon_Filter_(video_game)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syphon_Filter
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=syphon+filter+video+game&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=syphon+filter+video+game+Catacombs&;t=h_&ia=web
There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
What is a Psyop?: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Psyop&;t=h_&ia=web
72 tnegA - 5 hours ago:
I often wondered why they were disclosing this information to us. And then one day it hit me.
It's like the warning label on cigarettes.
If they tell you what they're doing and you do nothing then you are in agreement and complicit.
But they do this in such a way that people think it's fiction instead of truth This is why they use music lyrics, TV shows, movies, cartoons, and video games.
It's all fun and games until the head start rolling.
This is why I roll my eyes when people talk about JFK being such a good guy since he was trying to disclose information to us.
But that's not how I see it.
I think the plan was for him not to disclose any information but to imply that there was the secret societies etc so that people could expose them themselves through seeking out the truth and becoming dissidents.
Even after people heard that speech most didn't care to find out more and even what they knew, they didn't care about.
This exposure gives them more power because they don't have to hide that it exists.
5,809 views Premiered 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2B_ClxB2aw4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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