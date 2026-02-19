BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SATANISTS WANT IN THE SCHOOLS | 2-19-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
157 followers
10 views • 3 days ago

Show #2604


Show Notes:


Upcoming Events on LAN: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

Satanic School Chaplains: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdjE6d1JOQU

Young girl describes cannablistic school: https://www.facebook.com/reel/900727625885844

Young Woman talks about normalized abortion: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2191099548300668

Chinese robots: https://futurism.com/robots-and-machines/robots-run-up-walls

Satanic Temple: https://thesatanictemple.com/

Trump prayed over: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/3RQfymJophs

Black pastor defends Trump: https://www.facebook.com/reel/825320693300503

Support Wisconsin Christian News: https://wisconsinchristiannews.com/

Michael Heiser on Enoch: https://www.facebook.com/reel/3363264270494481

Genesis 6: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=gen%206&version=KJV

Life after Delivery skit: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DOczh-aiCgj/


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

truthpass the saltcoach dave live
