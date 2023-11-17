Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Soldiers Find WOMEN Among the DEAD AFU Soldiers in a Trench presumably near Spornoye - ENG SUBS now
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
137 views
Published a day ago

Russian soldiers find women among the dead AFU soldiers in a trench presumably near Spornoye 

The video I posted earlier today, said in the Avdeevka direction. Both are close by, in Donetsk People's Republic.

Some viewers may find the footage disturbing.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket