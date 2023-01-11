6.8 Western vs 6.5 Creedmoor: Is the Creedmoor Obsolete Already?

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!

The 6.5 Creedmoor is beloved by many for its long-range shooting capabilities.

However, the 6.8 Western recently emerged as a worthy contender to dethrone the 6.5 as everyone's favorite cartridge.

Is that possible?

When comparing the 6.8 Western Vs 6.5 Creedmoor, which one comes out on top?

There's no denying the 6.8 Western's big game hunting prowess, firing the larger bullet of the two and dwarfing the Creedmoor in case capacity gives the Western a distinct advantage in ballistics. However, the 6.5 Creedmoor offers lower recoil and his a beloved deer hunting cartridge in addition to its long range shooting capabilities.

Although the 6.8 Western also makes a formidable long range cartridge, the added recoil makes it harder to shoot and the main reason for why you won't see it stacked up on the line at F-class shooting competitions.

Ammo scarcity is also a major issue for the 6.8 Western, as 6.5 Creedmoor has become one of the hottest new cartridges to hit the market in the 21st Century and ammo for the Creedmoor is easy to find and less expensive than the Western.

Overall, the 6.5 Creedmoor is our first pick for most shooters thanks to widespread ammo availability and low recoil. However, if you need a long range hunting cartridge that can take down an elk at 500 yards or longer, the 6.8 Western makes an excellent choice.

