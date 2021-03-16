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DRAX Ultimate Metal Compilation
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4 views • March 16, 2021
Designed by a good friend of mine called Dr. Ruben Axelover.
Contains 162 songs, spread over 11½ hours.
Album covers and scrolling artist info added to make this one powerful masterpiece.
Compiled by DRAX to honour the people that make the music I adore most.
METAL ON and GOOD HEALTH.
Contains 162 songs, spread over 11½ hours.
Album covers and scrolling artist info added to make this one powerful masterpiece.
Compiled by DRAX to honour the people that make the music I adore most.
METAL ON and GOOD HEALTH.
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