Jesse Watters · Former Taliban negotiator talks about Columbia Caliphate Occupation
Published 17 hours ago

Jesse Watters  ·  Former Taliban negotiator, Adam Boehler, says what’s happening at Columbia is how caliphates happen and this mess is all because of a policy of appeasement.  The NYPD are dealing with professional criminal agitators. 

jesse watterscollege campuspro palestinecolumbia univcoordinated protests

