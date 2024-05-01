Jesse Watters · Former Taliban negotiator talks about Columbia Caliphate Occupation

Jesse Watters · Former Taliban negotiator, Adam Boehler, says what’s happening at Columbia is how caliphates happen and this mess is all because of a policy of appeasement. The NYPD are dealing with professional criminal agitators.
