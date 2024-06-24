Candidate for Clay Township Supervisor, Paul Cassidy

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Paul Cassidy of Harsens Island is a candidate for Clay Township Supervisor.





He believes his legal experience as an attorney and a judge will provide the residents with the kind of accountability and transparency that they deserve especially when it comes to employee compensation and municipal contracts which is currently costing the taxpayers millions of dollars.





