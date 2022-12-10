Striker (1995, Mega Drive)

Striker is a sports game developed by British company Rage Software and published by Sega. It was only released in Europe and Australia. The game also came out for Game Gear, Amiga, Amiga CD32, PC, Atari ST and SNES. Ports for Mega CD/ Sega CD and Sega 32X were planned, but not finished.
The game is a football game with teams from various leagues. Striker does not have a Fifa license, hence team and player names are altered.
