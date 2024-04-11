Create New Account
NEWSMAX | "We need absolute reform of FISA": Harriet Hageman
NEWSMAX - "We need absolute reform of FISA, I would support FISA reform, I would support the bill if we had warrant requirement, and we had constraints on the FBI and their ability to use FISA." Rep. Harriet Hageman reacts to the FISA debate in Congress. @RepHageman @CSalcedoShow

