Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fl-surgeon-general-dna-from-covid-shot-is-hitchhiking-into-human-cells/

Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, discusses a recent letter his agency sent to the FDA and CDC demanding they address DNA fragments found in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Hear what pressure he’s putting on the agency to access this known risk, and the questions that need to be answered with this new discovery.

POSTED: December 22, 2023