Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/fl-surgeon-general-dna-from-covid-shot-is-hitchhiking-into-human-cells/
Florida Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, discusses a recent letter his agency sent to the FDA and CDC demanding they address DNA fragments found in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Hear what pressure he’s putting on the agency to access this known risk, and the questions that need to be answered with this new discovery.
POSTED: December 22, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.