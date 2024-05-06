Our Satanic Theocracy (a most appropriate classic)

We are not new to the corrupt government issue here. We have been encouraging biblical government for about fifteen years now, this a very old youtube vid that we feel is even more appropriate today than back then.
Don't let anyone try to scare you that biblical law is a fearful "theocracy", as we are presently in a much more fearful satanic theocracy when you know how we've been deceived.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.