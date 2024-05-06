Create New Account
Our Satanic Theocracy (a most appropriate classic)
Biblical Solution
We are not new to the corrupt government issue here. We have been encouraging biblical government for about fifteen years now, this a very old youtube vid that we feel is even more appropriate today than back then.

Don't let anyone try to scare you that biblical law is a fearful "theocracy", as we are presently in a much more fearful satanic theocracy when you know how we've been deceived.

mind controlcomplacencybiblical lawcome out from among them

