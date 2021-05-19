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Tribute to Thomas Demand: A Sculptor and Photographer
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This video presents a biographical sketch of Thomas Demand, a famous photographer, who has created a tangible, visible connection between sculpture and photography. His creative process involves completing intricate, realistic reproductions of real life scenes from paper and wood, photographing them, then destroying the original sculptures. Such a unique approach has earned him an integral place in the modern and postmodern art worlds.
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