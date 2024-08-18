© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian and Syrian Air Forces attack daesh hideouts and headquarters in cave in Badiya.
The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed two militant bases located in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of Syria over the past day, according to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in the Arab Republic.