Happy New Year! Seven Steps to Winning the Worldwide Culture War in 2020 and Beyond!

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The Foundation has already been laid. Godly men and women who went before us studied the Word of God and politics and gave us a road map to Liberty and Justice for all!
One of the most AMAZING road maps on how to have a Godly, just, healthy society was paved right here in America by none other then a small band of believers who squished into a tiny boat and sailed across the Atlantic to an unknown land. We call them the Pilgrims... Read More:
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