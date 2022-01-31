Derek Sloan Freedom Convoy 2022 Update- Day 1

Derek Sloan of the Ontario Party is at Parliament Hill. It's amazing day. We're seeing thousands of trucks come and thousands of people even though it's -15 degrees it feels like a warm summer day. Everyone here is friendly. Their concern is about our freedoms. We're excited to be here and it's a great day for Canada. There are so many people here that are fed up with Justin Trudeau and our other leaders in this government. It's time for something new. And this is the beginning. So, if our politicians aren't listening. Then they are deaf. There are tens of thousands of people right at their front door. So, lets see what happens next. God bless you and God bless Canada.