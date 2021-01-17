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"They Don't Want to Do That" - MASSIVE Trump Crowds Compilation
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490 views • January 17, 2021
600 rallies, hundreds of thousands of people...Trump asks the media to turn those camera's around, but "they don't want to do that." Share this video of (mostly) Right Side Broadcast Network's famous camera pans of the crowd. Thank you to Right Side for being our eyes and ears through these years at every Trump rally. @rsbnetwork
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