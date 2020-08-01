© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEEP DIVE INTO THE COVID VACCINE TRIAL
Follow
23
Download MP3
Share
Report
9334 views • August 01, 2020
DEEP DIVE INTO THE COVID VACCINE TRIAL
Curious about how the #Covid19 vaccine trials are going? Well, turn on your brain and join us as The HighWire looks inside the Lancet’s latest study on Astra Zeneca’s vaccine being tested at Oxford University. We dug into the study data for this product planned to be injected into the entire world at “warp speed,” and the numbers are shocking. (WARNING: if you only like to read headlines or other people’s opinions about science, this segment is not for you.)
Curious about how the #Covid19 vaccine trials are going? Well, turn on your brain and join us as The HighWire looks inside the Lancet’s latest study on Astra Zeneca’s vaccine being tested at Oxford University. We dug into the study data for this product planned to be injected into the entire world at “warp speed,” and the numbers are shocking. (WARNING: if you only like to read headlines or other people’s opinions about science, this segment is not for you.)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.