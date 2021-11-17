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The Ten Commandments
Project Truth Ministries
Project Truth Ministries
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84 views • November 17, 2021
A reading of the 10 Commandments from Exodus Chapter 20. God Himself starts out by telling us His Name, who He is and then His first 10 Commandments . It is interesting in the Hebrew scriptures He tells us where up until this point the people were relying on Moses to tell them who this God was that saved them. His name in the Hebrew is Yehovah. His name in the English is Jehovah. (Please check out my video on God's name) These are not all of the Commandments that God gave man. This are the 10 that God Himself spoke to the mixed multitudes at the base of Mount Sinai. After that the people were so afraid of God's Voice that they thought they would die if they kept hearing Him talk. So they asked God to just talk to Moses. From there on, God continued to tell Moses the rest of the Commandments of God. God Himself starts out the 10 Commandments by telling us His Name and who He is.

I hope you have enjoyed this.

God Bless
Keywords
biblegodlovetruthjehovahexodusreadingsabbathobeysharingten commandments20yehovahtelling
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