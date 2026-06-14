New York Knicks won their 1st NBA championship in 53 years - New York celebrated accordingly - clip 3

The New York Knicks just won their first NBA championship in 53 years — and New York celebrated accordingly.



Fans stormed Times Square, climbed buses, scaled light poles and statues, smashed NYPD windshields, and tried to hitch rides on moving fire trucks. One school bus ended up engulfed in flames. Gunshots were reported. Riot police and mounted units moved in. Multiple arrests made.

Adding: (ran out of room on the just posted Beirut video, so adding here):

US & Israeli officials confirm CENTCOM was notified before the attack happened on Beirut (and greenlighted).

⚡️ — According to Ynet News (Israel news), the United States is urging Iran either to refrain from responding to the strike in Beirut or to keep any response limited in scope in order to prevent further escalation. At the same time, Washington is reportedly pressing Israel not to retaliate should Iran choose to respond.



Trump reportedly urged Netanyahu to implement a ceasefire in Lebanon and begin a withdrawal, but Netanyahu rejected both proposals.

More:

Iran has revealed its version of the framework deal with the US, citing a senior Iranian official via Reuters.



According to Tehran, the memorandum includes:



🔸️Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz immediately; the US lifts its naval blockade

🔸️The US unfreezes $25 billion in Iranian assets

🔸️Washington commits to no new sanctions until a final agreement is reached

🔸️Once a final deal is struck, all US and UN sanctions on Iran are lifted on a set schedule

🔸️The US prepares a reconstruction and development plan for Iran



On the nuclear file, the details are punted to 60 days of further negotiations after signing — with the following interim commitments:



🔸️Iran declares it will not produce, develop, or acquire nuclear weapons

🔸️Iran freezes its nuclear program at current levels and halts uranium enrichment

🔸️Crucially — Iran keeps its enriched uranium on its own soil and dilutes it domestically, rejecting Washington's earlier demand for transfer abroad



In other words: Iran gets sanctions relief, unfrozen assets, an open strait, and a reconstruction plan — and keeps its nuclear program largely intact pending further talks.

Adding:

President Trump:



"I told Iran not to respond. If they respond it’s going to fucking ruin everything.



I think a deal will be signed in the next 2-3 hours. Iran should not launch missiles at Israel."

Ebrahim Azizi, Head of Iran's National Security Commission:



"A strong response is coming."

BREAKING: Iran’s Secretary of the SNSC:



Lebanon is our life and violating the red lines of the Islamic Republic will not be tolerated.

BREAKING: Iran has rejected Trump’s request not to strike Israel in exchange for money, saying its allies are not for sale, according to Channel 12.

Next: Israeli official to ynet (Israel news):





When the Iranians downed an American helicopter, Trump ordered a harsh response even though there were no casualties.



Why is what is allowed for the United States forbidden to Israel?



🔴 @DDGeopolitics