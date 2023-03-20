Glen Jung, Media Maverick - Bright Light News

Glen Jung is the founder of Canadian independent media outlet, Bright Light News, created Sept 2020 out of a need to inform the public of the manipulation of Covid-19 data by govts and public health officials and to expose the propagandistic lies of the now dangerous mainstream media. After conducting over 100 interviews with experts from various arenas, including the Hon. Brian Peckford and Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, Glen, a former homeopath, resigned from his position as an Ontario public school teacher to continue to share the devastating impacts of Covid policies and unprecedented harms from the experimental mRNA injections. Focusing on credibility, his interviews and articles always provide citations and links for viewers to investigate, arrive at their own conclusions and share with others.





Bright Light News: https://brightlightnews.com/









***********************

Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.





Become a Member:

Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/become-a-vcc-member/

Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/join/





Please support our work of:

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate-to-vaccine-choice-canada/

https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/





Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.





HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/





Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada

https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/





You can find our videos on:





https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada

https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/

https://rumble.com/c/c-667243





VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/