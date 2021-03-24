Fauci: US Covid Lockdowns 'No Mistake'

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Appearing on the Hugh Hewitt show yesterday, Fauci was asked whether, given that lockdown states did no better than non-lockdown states in preventing Covid deaths, the lockdowns were a mistake in retrospect. Fauci answered, "I don't think so." New data is emerging suggesting the lockdowns may have led to more deaths than they saved. What's Fauci's game? Also today, Germany's Merkel backs down from lockdown and Sweden does best on excess mortality.