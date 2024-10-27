'Iran To Bomb Entire Israeli Cities_ Direct Message To Israeli Civilians Reveals Revenge Plan _ IDF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group issued an evacuation order for the residents of north Israel. The warning came on a day when IDF bombed Iranian military targets on October 26. Hezbollah released footage of 25 Israeli settlements, stating that the areas had become military outposts of the IDF to launch attacks on Lebanon.