Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Announces Run for President as an Independent Candidate
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Breitbart


Oct 10, 2023


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he will run for U.S. president as an independent candidate instead of a Democrat in the 2024 election on Monday in Philadelphia.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b-gnmI1bbg/

presidentindependentbreitbartrfkrobert f kennedy jr

