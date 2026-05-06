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Brother William Tyndale's Written words of The Law&Gospel&Repentance Rom 3:21&31. Jesus Loves You & is coming quickly. For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of
Just a Messenger of God
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Romans 3:31 from the 1534 Tyndale True Translation Holy Bible: Do we then destroy the law through faith? God forbid. But we rather *maintain the law.

*Tyndale's explanation: Faith maintaineth the law / because thereby we obtain power to love it & to keep it. Romans 8.

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

          ((faith, love, works))

    By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.

You Are My All in All ~ sunday hymns

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o79R2N6Nmak

https://www.youtube.com/@FelixRareBooks/videos

https://tyndalebible1534.com/

The Legacy of William Tyndale's New Testament of 1534

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjnU0jU42is

https://www.youtube.com/@tyndale1534/videos

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

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healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyrealityheartrepentshareobeyhopefastpraypromise
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