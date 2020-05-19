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Goodman: Jeffrey Epstein’s Medical Research & Dershowitz’s Push For Mandatory Vaccination
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36 views • May 19, 2020
What medical research was Jeffrey Epstein funding at Harvard that might be connected to COVID? Jason Goodman, CrowdsourceTheTruth.com, goes beyond his viral interview with Alan Dershowitz where Dershowitz presented the legal deception being laid by AMA & lawyers to push mandatory vaccination. And, Jason relates what he’s seen (and not seen) in and around hospitals in NYC during the shutdown
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