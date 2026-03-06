6 Lies that Sparked the Current Iran War – Video #292

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War is almost always started with lies. The average person doesn’t want it, so they have to be tricked into supporting it. Here are 6 lies the Trump Admin used to unleash the dogs of war – a war which as predicted is already a regional war and could very well be the start of WW3.
Shownotes:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/why-us-attack-iran-trump-administration/
https://time.com/7382631/iran-israel-us-war-explainer-trump-middle-east/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/starlink-battles-in-iran/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/06/irans-nuclear-facilities-have-been-obliterated-and-suggestions-otherwise-are-fake-news/
https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/congressional-testimonies/congressional-testimonies-2025/4061-ata-hpsci-opening-statement-as-delivered
https://www.factcheck.org/2026/03/assessing-trumps-claims-on-irans-nuclear-and-missile-capabilities/
https://www.defensepriorities.org/people/rosemary-kelanic/
https://www.armscontrol.org/issue-briefs/2026-03/did-irans-nuclear-and-missile-programs-pose-imminent-threat-no
https://www.megynkelly.com/2026/03/02/megyn-kelly-gives-her-take-on-trump-war-with-iran/
https://www.wionews.com/world/-us-attacked-iran-pre-emptively-after-learning-of-israel-plans-marco-rubio-1772485553239
https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-says-he-may-have-forced-israels-hand-into-war-with-iranian-lunatics/
https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/israel-iran-war-iran-war-could-last-8-weeks-pete-hegseth-says-us-cant-stop-everything-11169974
https://truthout.org/articles/report-centcom-suggests-trumps-war-in-iran-will-likely-last-through-september/
https://www.reddit.com/r/QuotesPorn/comments/gsdqu9/if_wars_can_be_started_by_lies_they_can_be/
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.