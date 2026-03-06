BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
6 Lies that Sparked the Current Iran War – Video #292
3 days ago

War is almost always started with lies. The average person doesn’t want it, so they have to be tricked into supporting it. Here are 6 lies the Trump Admin used to unleash the dogs of war – a war which as predicted is already a regional war and could very well be the start of WW3.

Shownotes:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/why-us-attack-iran-trump-administration/

https://time.com/7382631/iran-israel-us-war-explainer-trump-middle-east/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/starlink-battles-in-iran/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/06/irans-nuclear-facilities-have-been-obliterated-and-suggestions-otherwise-are-fake-news/

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/newsroom/congressional-testimonies/congressional-testimonies-2025/4061-ata-hpsci-opening-statement-as-delivered

https://www.factcheck.org/2026/03/assessing-trumps-claims-on-irans-nuclear-and-missile-capabilities/

https://www.defensepriorities.org/people/rosemary-kelanic/

https://www.armscontrol.org/issue-briefs/2026-03/did-irans-nuclear-and-missile-programs-pose-imminent-threat-no

https://www.megynkelly.com/2026/03/02/megyn-kelly-gives-her-take-on-trump-war-with-iran/

https://www.wionews.com/world/-us-attacked-iran-pre-emptively-after-learning-of-israel-plans-marco-rubio-1772485553239

https://www.timesofisrael.com/trump-says-he-may-have-forced-israels-hand-into-war-with-iranian-lunatics/

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/israel-iran-war-iran-war-could-last-8-weeks-pete-hegseth-says-us-cant-stop-everything-11169974

https://truthout.org/articles/report-centcom-suggests-trumps-war-in-iran-will-likely-last-through-september/

https://www.reddit.com/r/QuotesPorn/comments/gsdqu9/if_wars_can_be_started_by_lies_they_can_be/

*****

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.

Keywords
trumpisraeliran wartrump liestrump admin lies
