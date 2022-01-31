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JAN 30- THE SIKH COMMUNITY FIGHTS BACK AGAINST THE MSM FAKE NARRATIVE ABOUT CONVOY
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51 views • January 31, 2022
There are no words to describe the vicious lies being spewed from Jagmeet Singh leader of the New Democrat Party in Canada's mouth regarding the people in the convoy to Ottawa, and the Sikh community is being loud and clear that Jagmeet's lies do NOT represent them or their thoughts. With guest Sunit who is part of the Sikh community with her own very large following. This episode is not to miss.
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