⚠️Never Lose Your Data Again❗ Learn to Create a System Restore Point in Windows

Protect your PC from unexpected crashes and data loss! In this step-by-step tutorial, I’ll show you how to create a System Restore Point in Windows. This simple yet powerful feature lets you roll back your system to a previous state in case of software issues, failed updates, or malware attacks. Don’t wait for disaster—secure your data now! 🚀💾
• Copy and paste the following command into the Location field:
cmd.exe /k "Wmic.exe /Namespace:\\root\default Path SystemRestore Call CreateRestorePoint \"%DATE%\", 100, 7"
Timestamps:
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:40- Method 1 (System Properties)
10:32- Method 2 (Advanced Startup Options)
12:56- Method 3 (Desktop Shortcut)