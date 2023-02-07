IN THE BODIES OF THE VAXXED 💉 NANOTECHNOLOGY COMPUTING SYSTEMS

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La Quinta Columna has shared a summary of the intra-body nano-network that forms after each inoculation the population receives. The author of this summary is Mik Andersen, owner of the research blog Corona2Inspect, who's a renowned scientist who has chosen to collaborate with La Quinta Columna and Dr. Pablo Campra's research under a pseudonym.
This nano-network described by Andersen is one that would allow the neurostimulation of the population through a network designed for this purpose.
Full documentation on this system is available at https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/nano-network.html
https://room8guy.substack.com/p/i-now-have-solid-proof-the-balloon
https://palexander.substack.com/p/dr-peter-mccullough-stands-at-the
https://palexander.substack.com/p/madness-we-have-lived-imagine-this
https://palexander.substack.com/p/its-a-bioweapon-stupid-its-a-bioweapon
https://palexander.substack.com/p/moon-et-al-adult-onset-type-1-diabetes
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/nobodys-safenobodys-safe-nobodys
https://dossier.substack.com/p/world-economic-forum-chief-propagandist
https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/dr-fauci-knew-covid-vaccines-would
VfB called this: HEY, COVIDIOTS - YOU JUST PUT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEMS ON LAYAWAY! 💉 ☠️ 🐼 😷
https://www.brighteon.com/7f9838d8-9be2-4a93-bace-73e3cd3cd726
So did Dr. Ryan Cole: Dr. Ryan Cole: COVID Vax Damages Your Immune System
https://www.brighteon.com/898419ab-e36f-43a5-8700-e0e35b126273