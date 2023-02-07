Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IN THE BODIES OF THE VAXXED 💉 NANOTECHNOLOGY COMPUTING SYSTEMS
145 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday |

La Quinta Columna has shared a summary of the intra-body nano-network that forms after each inoculation the population receives. The author of this summary is Mik Andersen, owner of the research blog Corona2Inspect, who's a renowned scientist who has chosen to collaborate with La Quinta Columna and Dr. Pablo Campra's research under a pseudonym.

This nano-network described by Andersen is one that would allow the neurostimulation of the population through a network designed for this purpose.

Full documentation on this system is available at https://www.orwell.city/2021/12/nano-network.html

https://room8guy.substack.com/p/i-now-have-solid-proof-the-balloon

https://palexander.substack.com/p/dr-peter-mccullough-stands-at-the

https://palexander.substack.com/p/madness-we-have-lived-imagine-this

https://palexander.substack.com/p/its-a-bioweapon-stupid-its-a-bioweapon

https://palexander.substack.com/p/moon-et-al-adult-onset-type-1-diabetes

https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/p/nobodys-safenobodys-safe-nobodys

https://dossier.substack.com/p/world-economic-forum-chief-propagandist

https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/dr-fauci-knew-covid-vaccines-would

VfB called this: HEY, COVIDIOTS - YOU JUST PUT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEMS ON LAYAWAY! 💉 ☠️ 🐼 😷

https://www.brighteon.com/7f9838d8-9be2-4a93-bace-73e3cd3cd726

So did Dr. Ryan Cole: Dr. Ryan Cole: COVID Vax Damages Your Immune System

https://www.brighteon.com/898419ab-e36f-43a5-8700-e0e35b126273










Keywords
liesvaxxedthailandtranshumanismnetworksanthony faucidr ryan coledeath jabgraphene oxideclot shotship in a bottle theory of covidterminator geneimmune system dysfunction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket