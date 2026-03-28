Ben Gvir Calls For Assassination of Al-Jolani, Syria's president

BEN GVIR (Israel Minister of National Security) CALLS FOR ASSASSINATION OF AL-JOLANI

"The only thing that needs to be done with al-Jolani is to eliminate him."

“The new Syrian president must be killed … The battle with the new Syria is a fateful one for Israelis, and it is coming.”

The far-right Israeli minister invokes the Druze to demand the killing of Syria's president and declaring "once a jihadist, always a jihadist."

Does Jolani think CIA/MI6 are going to save him?