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BEN GVIR (Israel Minister of National Security) CALLS FOR ASSASSINATION OF AL-JOLANI
"The only thing that needs to be done with al-Jolani is to eliminate him."
“The new Syrian president must be killed … The battle with the new Syria is a fateful one for Israelis, and it is coming.”
The far-right Israeli minister invokes the Druze to demand the killing of Syria's president and declaring "once a jihadist, always a jihadist."
Does Jolani think CIA/MI6 are going to save him?